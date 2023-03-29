A new exposé in Variety has revealed that Hollywood producer Sebastian Bear-McClard is the subject of allegations of sexual misconduct made by several different women.

Bear-McClard, a producer on the Adam Sandler-starring movie “Uncut Gems”, is also married to actress-model Emily Ratajkowski; they two are in the midst of a contentious divorce and custody battle, following their split in July 2022 after four years of marriage amidst reports of his infidelity.

According to Variety, Bear-McClard’s accusers include a woman who was 17 at the time that she alleges he made overtures to her via Instagram, claiming she was lured to a film set to meet Robert Pattinson only to wind up naked in front of several male members of a film crew.

In a statement from the woman, now 24, she says she “was utterly stunned and felt terrified. My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if ‘he could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said ‘no.’”

Another woman, who was 18 at the time of the alleged incident, claims she met Bear-McClard during production of “Uncut Gems”, and that he began “grooming” her on Instagram. In her statement, also obtained by Variety, she alleges she was in the NYC apartment that, at the time, Bear-McClard shared with Ratajkowski. “Sebastian and I started kissing,” she alleged. Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom.”

That accuser also claims that she witnessed Bear-McClard sending messages on Instagram to a 15-year-old girl who had visited the set. When confronted, she claimed, “Sebastian appeared pleased with himself and laughed at my comment. He did not deny my accusations.”

Variety cites “multiple sources” who claim that Bear-McClard’s interaction with the 15-year-old, in addition to “romantic involvement” with another woman on the set of “Uncut Gems”, led him to be fired from the film.

Meanwhile, a third woman, “who has worked on several independent films at the intern and assistant level,” issued a statement asserting that she witnessed Bear-McClard “engaged in troubling behaviour.”

According to Variety, Ratajkowski declined comment, “but friends say she is not surprised by the allegations.”