The star-studded 2023 Essence Festival of Culture line-up celebrates hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

Presented by Coca-Cola, the annual music festival returns to New Orleans for a jam-packed weekend of nonstop music.

The line-up for this year’s show focuses on hip-hop artists to celebrate the genre’s 50th year, with Ms. Lauryn Hill, who will give a special performance of the 5x Grammy-winning album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill”, and 3x Grammy Award-winning artist, Megan Thee Stallion headlining the show.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan And More To Headline Festival D’été De Québec 2023

Doug E. Fresh curates a special performance of hip-hop pioneers, and for So So Def’s 30th anniversary, Grammy award-winning super producer and label founder, Jermaine Dupri, will give a special performance with Atlanta’s biggest hip-hop artists.

Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones and Kizz Daniel join the lineup with hosts Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams and Janelle James ready to bring the laughs. DJ Spinderella, DJ Kid Capri and DJ Clark Kent are also set to perform.

More performers to be announced.

“For nearly three decades, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ has been an international and joyful gathering that empowers community throughout the global Black diaspora. As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, it continues to be a crown jewel of Black culture and plays a pivotal role in the amplification and celebration of the contributions of the Black community through business, music, and more,” said Hakeem Holmes, Vice President of ESSENCE Festival of Culture™.

READ MORE: Osheaga Reveals Full 2023 Festival Lineup, Including Billie Eilish, The National, Kendrick Lamar & More

“As we gear up to celebrate the ‘50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop’, we couldn’t think of a better way to honour the contributions the genre has made on global culture and the impressions that these artists and their deep musical catalogs, which we all know so well, have been ingrained into the fibers of our day to day lives,” he added.

The 2023 Essence Festival of Culture will take place from June 30 – July 2, with tickets on sale now.