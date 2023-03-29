It’s official: “The Night Agent” is a hit and Netflix has renewed its new action-thriller series for a second season.

In Netflix’s announcement, the streamer notes that the series, which premiered on March 23, immediately hit Netflix’s Top 10, debuting in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s English TV List with 168.71M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title of the week. In addition, “The Night Agent” also ranks No. 3 for premiere week of viewing across all Season 1 TV, while also making the Top 10 in 93 countries.

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share ‘The Night Agent’ with the world,” said series creator Shawn Ryan, whose other TV creations include “The Shield” and “The Unit”. “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

Jinny Howe, Netflix’s vice-president of drama series, echoed that sentiment. “We’re proud to see ‘The Night Agent’ deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world,” she said in her statement. “Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

“We are thrilled to see ‘The Night Agent’ become an instant global sensation and can’t wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan and our wonderful partners at Netflix,” added Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television.