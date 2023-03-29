Chloe Bailey may seem like she lets criticism slide off her, but in a new interview with People she admits that it can sometimes get to her.

That was the case, she explained, when she recently embarked on a solo career after working for years with sister Halle as Chloe x Halle.

“We both didn’t really know who we were individually without the other, and that’s what was really scary for me,” Bailey said of striking out on her own. “It was a moment of self-doubt where I was like, ‘Can I do this without my sister?'”

While she and her sister first broke through when they were teenagers, Bailey is presenting a sexier image these days, now that she’s 24. Because of this, she’s faced criticism.

“I never understood it. I’d look at my peers and be like, ‘We’re all the same age. They’re showing as much as me, if not more. But if I do it, I’m ridiculed to the max,'” she said, admitting that while she never addressed the backlash publicly, “but deep inside it was killing me, to be honest,” she admitted.

“As much as I would see it and try to act like it didn’t affect or bother me, it would. I was starting to believe the lies that the trolls were saying online, and I started to look down on myself even more than what I already was doing with my own insecurities,” she added. “Once I ignored it, I’ve been good.”