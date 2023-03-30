Lana Del Rey is reportedly set to tie the knot with musician Evan Winiker.

Sources told Billboard that congratulations were in order for the happy couple, who have kept their romance on the down low but are thought to have been dating for several months.

Winiker, a managing partner at Range Media, was previously a member of the rock band Steel Train alongside Jack Antonoff, who regularly works with Del Rey.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Praises Lana Del Rey During Tour Performance: ‘The Best We Have’

It’s been an exciting month for Del Rey, who was honoured with the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Visionary Award earlier this month.

“I can’t tell you how much it means that someone who wrote ‘Drivers License’ is standing next to me,” Del Rey said after last year’s Woman of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo, handed her the gong.

She added in her speech, “I don’t exactly have a long-term vision at all, but if you were curious, I am very, very happy.

“When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008.

“I feel like being happy is the ultimate goal, so I did it,” she finished up by saying. “Thank you, Billboard!”

READ MORE: Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan And More To Headline Festival D’été De Québec 2023

See more in the clip below.