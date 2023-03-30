Bam Margera is in trouble once again.

On Wednesday, the former “Jackass” star was arrested at an L.A. restaurant after allegedly causing a scene where his estranged wife and son were reportedly eating.

READ MORE: Bam Margera’s Wife Nicole Files For Legal Separation, Physical Custody Of Their Son

According to TMZ, police were called to the scene of the Thai restaurant due to a reported disturbance.

When they arrived, police found Margera loudly arguing with a woman. He was soon after arrested and charged with misdemeanour public intoxication.

It is not clear whether Margera’s estranged wife Nikki was the woman he had been arguing with, while video from the scene showed the stunt man pacing in and out of the restaurant, appearing upset as police watched on.

READ MORE: Bam Margera ‘Was Basically Pronounced Dead’ After Falling Ill With COVID-19 And Pneumonia, Says He Had Multiple Seizures

Nikki filed for separation from Margera in February, claiming he did not appear sober during a visit with their son Phoenix.

Earlier this month, Margera was arrested for domestic violence after a woman claimed he had kicked her.