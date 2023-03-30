Terry Sanderson, the man suing Gwyenth Paltrow, apologized for a slight against her.

At a press conference in 2019, the retired optometrist described the Oscar-winning actress as screaming like “King Kong in the jungle” during their ski crash, the BBC reported.

During their trial on Wednesday, Sanderson apologized for the comment, explaining that he had meant to say that Paltrow screamed as though she was being chased by King Kong.

The apology came as Paltrow’s legal team rested their case in the civil trial, in which Sanderson is suing her for about $300,000 in damages over injuries and emotional distress, which he claims is a result of the crash on the Utah slopes in 2016.

Sanderson claims that Paltrow caused the crash, which he says left him with brain damage and broken ribs.

Speaking during his testimony, he said that suing a celebrity was painful, but faced Paltrow to say that “somebody has to be [held] accountable,” as the actress shook her head.

Paltrow has claimed that it was Sanderson who caused the crash.