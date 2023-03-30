Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Khloé Kardashian regularly puts trolls in their place on social media.

The reality TV star clapped back on Instagram this week after one person decided to comment on her appearance.

Kardashian had shared a video of her intense workout regime, admitting she was trying to muster up the energy to hit the gym. The clip featured an adorable appearance from her daughter True, 4.

The troll in question then asked whether she missed her “old face.”

The Good American co-founder simply quipped, “No.”

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Isn’t ‘In Love’ And Has ‘Set Boundaries’ With Tristan Thompson, Source Says

Fans were quick to praise Kardashian’s response, with one writing: “👏👏👏👏👏 louder for those in the back!”

Another added, “Definition of an unbothered, happy, living best life, PROPER, Queen 👑”

This definitely isn’t the first time Kardashian has hit back at a social media user for commenting on her appearance.

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Deletes Instagram Photo Amid Photoshop Fail Criticism

In January, the star shared some snaps from a shoot she did with bangs for Sorbet magazine.

One troll then quipped, according to Us Weekly, “I don’t think it was the bangs that changed your face,” as another wrote, “Literally who is that??”

As a different person commented, “Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?” Kardashian hit back: “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years.

“So recently the only change is the bangs.”