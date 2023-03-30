Click to share this via email

Brooke Shields is taking the spotlight.

The 57-year-old walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new two-part documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”, about her experiences in Hollywood.

The actress stunned in a black blazer with a purple, pink and red striped fabric sash making it into a dress-like outfit, complemented by black vinyl pants and pink heels.

Brooke Shields – Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

By her side at the premiere were her husband Chris Henchy, 59, and their youngest daughter Grier, 16.

Shields also posed for photos with friend and “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay.

Brooke Shields & Mariska Hargitay – Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Longtime friend Debra Messing also attended the premiere.

Debra Messing – Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Directed by Lana Wilson, who also helmed the 2020 Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana”, the new documentary explores Shields’ tumultuous career in Hollywood, from being sexualized as a child actress, to her complicated relationship with her late mother.

The documentary charts how Shields found her strength and discovered her voice, speaking out on important issues facing women.

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” premieres April 3 on Disney+ Star.