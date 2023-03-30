Mama June’s eldest daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Family sources confirmed the sad news to TMZ this week following the 28-year-old’s adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January.

The site stated Cardwell had been suffering from stomach aches before tests revealed the cancer had spread to her liver, kidney and lung.

Cardwell was said to have undergone her first round of chemotherapy last month, and doctors are reportedly now waiting to see how she reacts before they decide what to do treatment-wise next.

Her family have been on hand to support her and her two kids — Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7 — with them being “very hopeful” she’ll pull through, TMZ added.

Cardwell’s boyfriend Eldridge is also said to have been by her side throughout the whole thing.

The news comes after the reality TV star, who attended her mom June’s wedding to Justin Stroud last month, took to Instagram to share a selfie after not posting in a while.

She wrote in the caption, “Well I ain’t posted here in a while. Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that’s going to happen hahah I love y’all and I hope y’all hope y’all are having a good week.”

