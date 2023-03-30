Flo Rida’s son is in the hospital.

6-year-old Zohar Dillard is in the ICU after falling out of a window of a fifth-floor apartment in New Jersey, having sustained serious injuries.

READ MORE: Tekashi 6ix9ine In Hospital After Being Assaulted At A Gym

According to Page Six, the child’s mother, Alexis Adams, filed a civil suit against the apartment building owners and others, revealing that the incident occurred on March 4.

The filing states that Dillard was hospitalized with fractures to his pelvis and feet, as well as a lacerated liver, a collapsed lung and internal bleeding.

In her suit, Adams claims that the building had been equipped with windows that “posed a hazardous condition,” which caused her son, who was born with a rare neurological disorder, to fall “to the concrete pavement below.”

READ MORE: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Health Update After Sparking Concern With Hospital Photo

Also named as defendants in the suit are the building’s managers, a construction company, a window installer and others as defendants. She is seeking damages, attorney fees and payment for her son’s medical expenses.

“As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Adams said in a statement to News12 New Jersey. “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures.”

Flo Rida has not publicly addressed the incident yet.