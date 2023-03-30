Canadian singer Amanda Marshall is back.

On Friday, the pop-rock star debuted the music video for her new comeback single “I Hope She Cheats” from her forthcoming album Heavy Lifting.

READ MORE: Amanda Marshall Returns With ‘Heavy Lifting’ And National Tour

“New video, new tour, new everything! I’m so excited to be back with new music, and to introduce ‘I Hope She Cheats’ exclusively with ET Canada,” she tells us. “I love this song. This video combines two of my favourite things — music and a little trash talk on the court. Canada, I’ll see you in summer 2023! I can’t wait. Thanks, ET!”

Marshall announced her upcoming tour this week, with stops across Canada this summer.

In the video, Marshall appears on a basketball court, singing the new song as a group of men shoot hoops.

The singer tells ET Canada of her new music, “I started writing. And recording. For no one. For fun. I messed around. Experimented. Pounded on the piano in the middle of the night, turned my closet into a vocal booth. I sang every part and grooved in my pajamas. I hummed harmonies into my phone on the subway like a maniac. I swore a lot. I screamed and laughed and cried and made a million mistakes because who cares? ‘No one’s ever gonna hear this’. Wrong. I made a record.”

READ MORE: Rosalía Announces Engagement To Rauw Alejandro In New Music Video

The upcoming album will be be Marshall’s first since 2001’s Everybody’s Got a Story.

In 2020, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, which sold over a million units after its release in 1995 thanks to the hits “Let It Rain” and “Birmingham”.