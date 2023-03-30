King Charles III gives a speech during State Banquet at Schloss Bellevue, hosted by the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender on March 29, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

King Charles III showed off his German speaking skills during a royal engagement in Berlin on Wednesday.

He switched between German and English during his speech at a state banquet thrown by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Charles discussed the special bond between the two countries and being thankful for not being left to have a “dinner for one” — referencing a British comedy sketch that’s popular in the country.

“Over all these years, and in so many ways, I have been struck by the warmth of the friendship between our nations and by the vitality of our partnership in countless areas.” His Majesty addresses guests at a State Banquet at the Bellevue Palace. #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/d0KUFISDWs — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023

The royal’s state visit also saw him become the first British monarch to address the Bundestag, the German parliament, on Thursday, CNN reported.

He insisted the two nations’ friendship “meant so much to my beloved mother,” referencing the late Queen Elizabeth II, who often spoke about her visits to the country.

Charles also spoke about the war in Ukraine, praising Germany for their support.

“Countless lives have been destroyed; freedom and human dignity have been trampled in the most brutal way. The security of Europe has been threatened, together with our democratic values,” he said.

“Even as we abhor the appalling scenes of destruction, we can take heart from our unity – in defense of Ukraine, of peace and freedom.”

Thursday’s events also saw the King have a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as well as paying a visit to a refugee centre supporting Ukrainians following Russia’s invasion of the country last year and heading to a local market.

🤝 This morning, The King met Chancellor Scholz at the Federal Chancellery.@Bundeskanzler #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/X7R3dALsfl — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 30, 2023

It was a privilege to meet families, volunteers and representatives from @roteskreuz_de, who keep the centre operating smoothly.#RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/XBk7h6K3zi — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 30, 2023

Berlin’s weekly farmers’ market first opened over 150 years ago, as a place of trade and a meeting point where news and goods could be exchanged. The market at Wittenbergplatz was opened in 1996 to reestablish this tradition.#RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/9YKF2X0XA1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 30, 2023

Charles and Camilla were greeted Wednesday with a 21-gun salute and a flypast after their plane was escorted by two Typhoon fighter jets upon entering German airspace, CNN added.

Another first; Charles then became the first head of state to be greeted with a full ceremonial welcome at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.