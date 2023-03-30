Click to share this via email

It looks like Kim Kardashian had a great time in London, U.K. recently.

The reality TV star headed to the city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day earlier this month, with her sparking an online frenzy at the time after being snapped doing shots and drinking Guinness in the pub.

Kardashian then took to Instagram on Wednesday to share more pics from the trip.

The SKIMS mogul could be seen posing in a red phone box in some of the shots, captioning the post, “Call me ☎️”

Kardashian also posted more pics of her denim-clad self and her pals drinking pints in the pub.

During her latest U.K. trip, the star managed to fit in a theatre performance — sharing a snap of the group posing in front of the “Back to the Future: Musical” theatre entrance.

She took her son Saint and his friends to watch England’s Arsenal F.C. play Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon, as well.