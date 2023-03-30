Singles, get excited! A new matchmaking show is on the way.
“Jewish Matchmaking,” a brand-new Netflix series that premieres on May 3, will help the company grow its matchmaking business.
“Jewish Matchmaking” on Netflix, from the creators of “Indian Matchmaking,” follows matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom as she aids Jewish singles from all over the world in finding their ideal companion.
“Jewish Matchmaking” features singles in the U.S. and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker,” Netflix teased. “Will using the traditional practice of shidduchim dating help them find their soulmate in today’s world?”
For those who are unaware, shidduchim is an organized system of introductions between singles in Orthodox Jewish communities with the ultimate goal of marriage.
Excited much?