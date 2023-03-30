The adventures of Scott Pilgrim will be continue in an animated series for Netflix, 13 years after ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ was first released in theatres.

Netflix revealed on Thursday that its brand-new anime adaptation of the original comic book series will go above and beyond by recruiting the entire live-action cast for the anime.

Michael Cera (as Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (as Ramona Flowers), Aubrey Plaza (as Julie Powers), Chris Evans (as Lucas Lee) Ellen Wong (as Knives Chau), Alison Pill (as Roxie Richter), Johnny Simmons (as Young Neil), Mark Webber (as Stephen Stills), Anna Kendrick (as Stacey Pilgrim), Kieran Culkin (as Wallace Wells) and Brie Larson (Envy Adams) are among the actors who will return for the 2D version.

🗣 THE RUMORS ARE TRUE! Scott Pilgrim the anime series is coming to Netflix. From the mind of Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O'Malley, and BenDavid Grabinski, and animated by Science Saru. pic.twitter.com/IdW1hxU5i8 — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 30, 2023

The movie follows bassist and slacker Scott Pilgrim (Cera), who lives in Toronto, as he battles Ramona Flowers’ seven nasty ex-boyfriends in an effort to win her love. Given that the show is billed as “a new adventure” with original music by Anamanaguchi, it will probably concentrate on a different phase of Scott and Ramona’s relationship.

READ MORE: Brie Larson’s ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Song ‘Black Sheep’ Is Finally Available To Stream

SCOTT PILGRIM Anime is coming to Netflix! (Animation Production: Science Saru.) via @netflix pic.twitter.com/jN7y4QMklt — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) March 30, 2023

Netflix says the “Scott Pilgrim” anime is “coming soon” without a specific release date being given.