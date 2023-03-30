Jonathan Majors’ lawyer is working hard to prove the actor’s innocence.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry has now released texts from the alleged victim following a recent “domestic dispute” that saw the actor get charged with assault and harassment.

It was revealed that the “Creed III” star had been charged earlier this week following his arrest over an incident in New York over the weekend involving the unnamed woman, thought to be his girlfriend.

Chaudhry told TMZ the woman in question sent a few texts to the star following his arrest, “admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him.”

READ MORE: Jonathan Majors Charged With Assault And Harassment Following Arrest

One alleged text published by the site read, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.

“I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out.”

A second simply read, “I love you.”

READ MORE: Jonathan Majors’ Advertising Campaign For U.S. Army Pulled After Arrest For Alleged Assault

A third alleged text stated, “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed.

“I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately.

“The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end.

“I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

Chaudhry told TMZ she’d been “working hard to gather evidence disproving the claims” against Majors. She also “believes there is video footage from inside the vehicle where the alleged incident went down” that will clear his name.

See more in the clip below.