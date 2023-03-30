“Selling Sunset’s” sixth season came to a close and season seven’s filming has already begun. Nevertheless, Heather Rae El Moussa, one of the primary original cast members, hasn’t received a follow-up invitation.

In a recent interview, Heather revealed the “frustrating” information regarding her Netflix series.

“Season 6 is coming out soon. I don’t think they’ve announced the air date, but soon you guys will find out,” Heather stated. “Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back.” When asked how she was feeling about the situation, Heather replied, “It’s been a little frustrating. So [I’m] not sure what’s been going on.”

Heather and Tarek El Moussa welcomed a baby boy in January.

Heather continued by providing a mommy update and disclosing some medical challenges that she and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, had encountered with their newborn.

Heather is currently enjoying motherhood.