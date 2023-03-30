The Biebers are enjoying a cute date night by the rink.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were spotted in the stands at the Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers hockey game Wednesday night. Scotiabank Theatre was packed as they cheered on the Leafs along with Justin’s family.

Justin and Hailey Bieber taking in the Leafs game tonight 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XATEQM1Sm2 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 30, 2023

The two kept incognito in matching baseballs caps, with Hailey showing her support for the local team.

The team was sporting their third jersey designs for their Next Gen games — a collab with Justin Bieber’s fashion brand drew house — making this the fifth time the Maple Leafs have worn the black and blue jerseys.

The appearance comes after the musician announced drew house was teaming up with the Leafs to launch a new ball hockey league for kids this summer.

TML x @TimHortons x @drewhouse Welcome to House of Hockey, a summer-long league that provides free access to ball hockey for youth facing barriers in their communities » https://t.co/C4Dqz9idGr pic.twitter.com/KzcD3eggra — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 28, 2023

“I’m so happy to continue our partnership with the Maple Leafs and my goal to help kids everywhere have access to the sport of hockey,” he told NHL about the initiative.