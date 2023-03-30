Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds is continuing his attempts to buy the Ottawa Senators.

The Canadian actor headed down to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe’s offices on Thursday, sharing a photo with him and Remington Group president, Chris Bratty.

According to CTV News Ottawa, Reynolds has joined forces with the Toronto-based real estate developers in a bid to own the NHL team.

He posted a snap on social media, alongside the caption: “Ottawa friends,” and the Canadian flag emoji.

Bratty and senior Ottawa Senators officials — including president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc and vice-president of business operations Chris Phillips — were allegedly seen leaving the National Capital Commission headquarters.

Reynolds, on the other hand, is thought to have snuck through a side-door to avoid being questioned about the possible purchase.

He’s expected to be attending the Senators home game against the Philadelphia Flyers later on Thursday.

It’s thought there’s multiple groups in the running to buy the club.

Reynolds’ post comes after fans began to speculate about him buying the team after he sold Mint Mobile in a deal said to be worth an approximated $1.35 billion.

The “Deadpool” star also owns U.K. soccer club Wrexham A.F.C with Rob McElhenney.