Meghan Markle was honored by the Gracie Awards and has received recognition as a national winner in the category of digital media for her Spotify podcast Archetypes.

The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, honor outstanding programming and individual accomplishment in news and entertainment produced by, for, and about women.

After learning she had won, The Duchess of Sussex posted a statement on the Archewell Foundation website.

“Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor. This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes — most of whom are women — and the inspiring guests who joined me each week.”

After the program received the People’s Choice Award for best pop podcast of 2022, the former Hollywood celebrity previously referred to Archetypes as “a labour of love.”

“Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People’s Choice Award,” she said in a statement on Archewell in December. “I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening.”

“It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life,” she added, thanking producers who “worked hard to make each moment resonate.”

Following a record amount of entries, a special homage to female directors will be made at the 48th Annual Gracie Awards gala event on May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

2020 marked the first year of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “multi-year partnership” with Spotify and their production firm Archewell Audio.