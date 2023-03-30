Guy Ritchie’s newest film shows audiences the lengths one man will go to in order to keep his promise.

MGM Pictures released a featurette for the film on Thursday, giving fans a first-look at the tense war drama “The Covenant” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

It follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.

“What do we do when someone saves our life?” questions Gyllenhaal in the clip. “Like any great action movie, at the heart of it is a real relationship and I think in the end, you will be moved.”

Richie is behind the camera as well as the script with fellow writers Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies.

The cast includes Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, Bobby Schofield, with Emily Beecham and Jonny Lee Miller.

“The Covenant” hits theatres on April 21.