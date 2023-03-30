Jax Taylor hasn’t been holding back in terms of saying what he thinks about that “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal.

Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright spoke to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about the whole thing in a recent interview while promoting their new podcast “When Reality Hits”.

Their chat comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, whose months-long affair was recently revealed. Sandoval’s then-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, has since split with him after finding a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval — Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Taylor said of whether he thinks they’ll be set up as the villains in the new season, “I don’t understand how they could come back on a show after something like this. I don’t know how you recover from something like [that],” also questioning who would want to film with them.

Taylor continued, “I guess it’s kind of too soon to tell. You’ve got to figure out where their heads at, both of them. I mean, mentally, yes.

“This is a really bad situation that they put themselves in. But, you’ve got to, outside that box, make sure they’re strong because they’re taking a beating right now, a severe beating,” he added, talking about the reaction to the scandal on social media.

Taylor went on, “So, if their mental health is okay, then I’m sure they will come back on. But, I don’t know how you come back to TV after something like this.”

The reality TV star recently suggested there were “almost brawls” at the reunion show that was filmed on March 23.

He told Hoffman, “I don’t know if there was [a brawl]. I can’t say for sure. I heard [there was].

“I was actually talking to a couple of people about it, they said it was really interesting. I don’t know, I mean, I’m sure they all said the same thing.

“It’s one for the books, that’s for sure.

“A lot of stuff went on… I just don’t want to say too much because I don’t know what I’m allowed to say and what I can’t say.”

“I wasn’t sure about the brawl… not sure who said it. Who knows?” he added, pointing out that there were security guards there.

Cartwright insisted, “I’m sure there was lots of fights! Maybe not physical. But I know they had to be going hard.”