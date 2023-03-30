A Wisconsin elementary school’s board decided against having Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton sing their song “Rainbowland” at the school’s yearly spring concert.

But Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation responded to the incident by generously funding Pride and Less Prejudice. It is an organization that “provides free LGBTQ age-appropriate books to classrooms from preschool to third grade,” according to Twitter.

In honor & celebration of your BRIGHT future Happy Hippie is making a donation to @lessprejudice to help make classrooms more inclusive! 💛💛💛 — Happy Hippie Foundation (@happyhippiefdn) March 29, 2023

The board of the elementary school claimed it “could be perceived as controversial” because of lines such as, “Where we’re free to be exactly who we are / Let’s all dig down deep inside / Brush the judgment and fear aside / Make wrong things right / And end the fight.”

“We are rainbows, me and you Every color, every hue Let’s shine on through… TOGETHER WE CAN START LIVING IN A RAINBOWLAND.” When our founder @mileycyrus and her fairy godmother @dollyparton wrote these words together, they meant it,” read another tweet from Happy Hippie Foundation.