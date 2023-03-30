Russell Crowe approves of Denzel Washington being cast in “Gladiator 2”.

Deadline reported earlier this month that Washington was in final talks to star in the long-awaited sequel, alongside Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan.

During a chat with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman about his new film “The Pope’s Exorcist”, Crowe insisted director Ridley Scott would have thought long and hard about who to include.

Crowe said of what he thought about the recent casting news, “Cool… Denzel is one of the greatest actors in the world. So, you know, I’m sure Ridley is going to have an absolute ball with this. You know? I mean, he’s obviously one of the greatest filmmakers that has ever existed.

“And he gets to tread ground that he sort of tried before. Now the way his mind works, he would have really re-thought what he did and everything and what he wants to bring into the second part of the story.”

Crow added that while he and Scott have met since “Gladiator 2” was announced, they haven’t discussed the sequel much.

“I don’t really know much about it. We’ve had dinner a couple times since it was announced, but we don’t really… we haven’t really talked about it. It’s not my thing. I’m not there. I’m six foot under the ground,” he added.

Crowe took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Maximus in the original 2000 flick.