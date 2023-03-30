Owen Wilson once received the best gift any Rolling Stones fan could ever wish for — an all-access backstage pass that was his to keep forever. But, after just one night of using the VIP laminate, things quickly went south and his pass was revoked.

Wilson recalled what went down while appearing on “The Late Late Show” earlier this week.

“I went to see the Rolling Stones in Argentina,” the actor, 54, told host James Corden and fellow guest Jeff Goldblum, “and I was kinda friendly with some of the band, and my friend was really good friends with Mick Jagger. And we got these special laminates, kind of all-access, that were good for the rest of your life…”

Wilson, who’s a lifelong fan of the rock ‘n’ roll legends, noted that he was “so excited” to receive the pass years after attending one of their shows as his first concert back in 1980.

At the time, he recalled being so intrigued that he wanted to test how “all-access” the pass actually was and thought to himself: “I’m gonna walk over here and see if anybody stops me.”

“No one would stop me any place,” he said. “I ended up right at this place where I could look over and see Mick Jagger on the stage, right there.”

“All of a sudden, he bolts, during ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, and comes running down, and it turns out where I was was part of the stage a little bit,” he continued. “So I just sort of froze and tried to be inconspicuous… And then someone came running over, [screaming], ‘Get out of here! Move! You’re not supposed to be here!’”

After noting that he apologized, Wilson recalled going to bed that night thinking: “‘Oh my gosh, that was kind of a gnarly experience.’”

“And then I get a call the next morning from Mick’s security team: ‘Do you have that laminate?’ ‘Yes, I still have it.’ ‘Okay, we’re gonna come over and pick it up’,” the “Loki” star recounted losing his all-access pass after “only 24 hours”. “I get it — he has a show to do, he doesn’t need some bozo just cruising around, distracting him.”

The Rolling Stones are currently working on their 24th studio album, which will reportedly feature Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Meanwhile, Wilson is gearing up for the release of his next film “Paint”, a biopic on legendary artist Bob Ross whom the actor stars as, set to hit theatres on April 7.