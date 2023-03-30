In his early-set movie, “Superman: Legacy,” director James Gunn has continued to publicly state that he hasn’t decided who would play the Superman yet. In doing so, the director dispelled reports that Logan Lerman, who starred in “Fury,” would play the caped superhero.

In his tweet, Gunn revealed that he is “just making private lists and prepping material for auditions” as he has still not decided about the role.

 

Gunn also denied reports that Logan Lerman would play him. “For the record, I don’t know who that is,” Gunn wrote.

Clarifying that it wasn’t a dig at the actor, Gunn also tweeted this:

 

Gunn in March announced that he is directing ‘Superman: Legacy” which is to be released on July 11, 2025.