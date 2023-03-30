In his early-set movie, “Superman: Legacy,” director James Gunn has continued to publicly state that he hasn’t decided who would play the Superman yet. In doing so, the director dispelled reports that Logan Lerman, who starred in “Fury,” would play the caped superhero.

READ MORE: James Gunn To Direct ‘Superman: Legacy’ After Saying ‘No’ Years Ago: ‘I’m Incredibly Excited’

In his tweet, Gunn revealed that he is “just making private lists and prepping material for auditions” as he has still not decided about the role.

Not true. Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions. https://t.co/uvUaqCobaT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023

Gunn also denied reports that Logan Lerman would play him. “For the record, I don’t know who that is,” Gunn wrote.

Clarifying that it wasn’t a dig at the actor, Gunn also tweeted this:

Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2023

Gunn in March announced that he is directing ‘Superman: Legacy” which is to be released on July 11, 2025.