Russell Crowe’s dog died in a tragic accident; the news of which Crowe shared Thursday on Twitter. He also disclosed that it was the second anniversary of his father’s passing.

Crowe also shared an emotional moment and revealed that his little pup died in his arms.

“This is Louis the Papillion. 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart. Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my father’s passing, Louis was hit by a truck. We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him.”

In the comments section, Vincent D’Onofrio, a fellow actor, expressed his sympathy.

“So sorry to hear this, Russell. My heart goes out to you,” he wrote.

Previously, Crowe posted a cute picture of him and Louis wearing matching outfits.

I’m not at all a fan of dressing dogs up, but, a friend bought little Louis a ⁦@RalphLauren⁩ polo so he can match with dad. I think the other dogs on the farm are going to get jealous. Pretty funny. pic.twitter.com/odmCZwfvA8 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 21, 2022

Crowe’s loss occurs precisely two years after the passing of his father John in March 2021 at the age of 85. The Oscar winner at the time announced the news on Twitter.

The actor and ex-wife Danielle Spencer have two sons together, Charles, 19, and Tennyson, 16. After nine years of marriage, the ex-couple announced their separation in 2012. They finally divorced in 2018.