Justin Bieber is providing sports opportunities for the youth of Toronto.

In partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs, his clothing brand drew house are building a new ball hockey league to Toronto this summer.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday night before they faced off in their “Next Gen” game against the Florida Panthers.

The House of Hockey league is also being presented in partnership with Tim Hortons, and will be “an inclusive, accessible and impactful ball hockey program” that addresses the “number of barriers keeping youth on the sidelines,” according to a press release, via CP24.

“I’m so happy to continue our partnership with the Maple Leafs and my goal to help kids everywhere have access to the sport of hockey,” said Bieber.

The premiere season will take place during the beginning of June for eight weeks in weekly games across Toronto.

“Players will be outfitted with the equipment and tools to enable their participation including training from skilled coaches on the fundaments of ball hockey with life skills integration as well as jerseys, sticks, merchandise and other gear provided by Maple Leafs and drew house,” the Leafs said.

The musician seemed to celebrate the announcement by attending Wednesday night’s game with his wife Hailey Bieber.