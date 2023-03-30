Click to share this via email

Instagram users are finding Brooklyn Beckham’s cooking choices a little bizarre.

The son of footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has taken to sharing his newest passion, cooking, online with cooking clips and tutorials on social media. His latest post, however, has Instagram users scratching their heads over his kitchen cleanliness.

Brooklyn shared his latest work in the kitchen with a post captioned, “Daddy day care ❤️”.

In the images, the star can be seen stirring a pot of minced beef and carrots over a stove, but eagle-eyed users noticed an odd touch to the mixture: a cork from a wine bottle.

“When someone told you to “put a cork in it Brooklyn”. They meant …stop talking 😆,” joked one commenter, while another wrote, “Is the cork added flavour? 😂”.

Other fans also pointed to his rescue puppy Peanut who hung from his neck in a baby pappoose.

“There’s a cork in your pot …. & dog hair about to join 😮,” they wrote.

The criticism didn’t escape Brooklyn’s eye and he shared a google search in his Instagram stories to defend his odd addition.

Brooklyn Beckham – Photo: Instagram/@brooklynpeltzbeckham

“The addition of wine corks added to the cooking liquid ensures a more tender dish,” was highlighted in a screenshot.