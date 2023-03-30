Ben Affleck let new details slip about Wonder Woman’s cameo in the long-awaited Warner Bros and DC superhero flick “The Flash”.

While appearing on the popular podcast “Smartless” with Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, a pay-to-subscribe podcast until April 3rd, multiple outlets have reported that Affleck revealed parts of what was shot on set for the cameo.

He shared that his character Batman, who is said to be making his final appearance in the upcoming film, appears with Wonder Woman in the scene.

READ MORE: Grant Gustin Gives Emotional Farewell To ‘The Flash’: ‘Hanging Up My Suit For The Last Time’

“I don’t want to give a spoiler,” Affleck told the hosts. “But it was a scene where I get caught [and] get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys.”

The “Batman vs Superman” star then joked about his hesitation over “DC assassins” before unveiling that Wonder Woman saves him with her Lasso of Truth.

READ MORE: James Gunn On ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Cancellation And DC’s Future: ‘Can’t Make Everyone Happy’

“And so, what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work,” he said.

Elsewhere, the actor put forward that his portrayal of Batman in “The flash” is his best yet.

“I finally figured out how to play the guy,” he joked.

“The Flash”, starring Ezra Miller as the titular speedster, hits theatres on June 16.