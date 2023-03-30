Will there be a Daisy Jones & The Six live show?

Josh Whitehouse, who plays Eddie Roundtree, the passionate bassist of the band in the hit Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & The Six”, took to TikTok on Thursday, teasing a band rehearsal.

“Just arrived at a rehearsal studio to have a band practice with Daisy Jones & The Six,” Whitehouse says in the video before dramatically taking off his sunglasses, adding, “but we already finished the TV show.”

“So why would we be doing that?” he teased, looking directly into the camera.

While Whitehouse did not say what the rehearsal was for, fans immediately took to the comments sharing their guesses.

“It’s a concert for sure,” one fan proposed while another suggested an “SNL” performance.

“If its tour i’m going to throw up,” someone else commented while one user joked, “Already preparing for the Ticketmaster WAR.”

Others urged Whitehouse to “not joke about this” nor “play with my emotions like this.”

“This is very very mean!!!! You can’t tease us like this!!!!” one person commented.

Others begged for answers: “Whats going on Josh??? Don’t be shy.”

Whitehouse’s TikTok comes after co-star Sebastian Chacon teased a possible band tour.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Atlantic Records released Daisy Jones & The Six’s double single, “Special Gift For Our Fans”, comprised of previously-unreleased tracks “It Was Always You” and “Aurora (Live from SNL)”, which can be listened to here.

Both tracks were lifted from episode 9 of the hit series, which concluded its ten-episode rollout on Prime Video last week. They arrive in response to the “overwhelming demand and as a special gift to the band’s diehard fans” following the airing of the final episodes, said Kevin Weaver, President of Atlantic Records, West Coast, in a statement.

They were never just one thing. The song It Was Always You is now available: https://t.co/Ea28phV2Af pic.twitter.com/Xv46dq59Ow — Daisy Jones and the Six (@daisyjonesand6) March 30, 2023

“It’s been clear to all of us from the start, how passionate the fanbase is for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,'” he said. “Never was that more obvious than when the fans took to social media last week loudly campaigning for the releases of these 2 new songs that appeared in the series’ final episodes…Atlantic Records couldn’t be more excited for this week’s release.”

“It Was Always You” and “Aurora (Live From SNL)” are the latest additions to Daisy Jones & The Six’s growing catalog, which has been streamed over 50 million times thus far.

Their performance of "Aurora" on SNL will live on forever. Listen now: https://t.co/Ea28phVApN pic.twitter.com/5RcOnnUtft — Daisy Jones and the Six (@daisyjonesand6) March 30, 2023

The band’s full-length album Aurora, including the two new tracks, were co-written and produced by Grammy-winning songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Blake Mills. Aurora and other music from “Daisy Jones & The Six” also boasts co-writing credits from several of the biggest names in music, including Marcus Mumford and Jackson Browne, with additional production from renowned record producer Tony Berg.

The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and #10 on Top Albums, plus, Daisy Jones & The Six themselves debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, becoming the first act from a scripted series or film to do so.

Additionally, today’s release follows the stunning Amazon Original version of “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” performed by Marcus Mumford & Maren Morris, out exclusively via Amazon Music. The original duet featuring lead vocals from limited series co-stars Riley Keough and Sam Claflin currently sits at the top of viral charts around the globe.