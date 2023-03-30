The world trailer premiere of “Bones of Crows” has arrived.

On Thursday, Elevation Pictures released the two-minute clip that will send chills down your spine as it recounts the life of Aline Spears (Grace Dove) from the Cree nation in Manitoba, Canada.

“Bones of Crows” — Photo: Ayasew Ooskana Pictures

“Bones of Crows” is a “psychological drama told through the eyes of Cree Matriarch, Spears, as she survives Canada’s residential school system to continue her family’s generational fight in the face of systemic starvation, racism and sexual abuse,” as per the official synopsis.

The Canadian drama film “is a powerful indictment of the abuse of Indigenous peoples as well as a stirring story of resilience and resistance.” It “unfolds over one hundred years with a cumulative force that propels us into the future.”

Directed by Marie Clement, “Bones of Crows” also stars Gail Maurice, Phillip Lewitski and Alyssa Wapanatâhk.

“Bones of Crows” hits theatres on June 2nd.