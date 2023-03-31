Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds applauds during first period National Hockey League action between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators on March 30, 2023, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada.

Ryan Reynolds turned up to support the Ottawa Senators during their winning game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Reynolds was even greeted by a couple of familiar faces at the game, as he posed for photos with fans dressed as Deadpool.

The man behind the “Deadpool” mask was seen on camera applauding after the dressed-up fans were shown on the Senators scoreboard.

Is Ryan Reynolds the next Ottawa Senators owner?👀 pic.twitter.com/Q24kdLxTvM — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) March 30, 2023

Ryan Reynolds applauds during an NHL game between the Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre on March 30, 2023 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Reynolds met with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe amid his ongoing attempts to buy the NHL team.

The star, who grew up in Vancouver, but also spent time in Vanier in Ottawa when he was younger, shared a photo of himself posing with Sutcliffe and Remington Group president, Chris Bratty.

According to CTV News Ottawa, Reynolds has joined forces with the Toronto-based real estate developers in a bid to own the Senators.

He posted the pic alongside the caption, “Ottawa friends,” and the Canadian flag emoji.

It’s thought there’s multiple groups in the running to buy the club.

Reynolds’ appearance comes after fans began to speculate about him buying the team after he sold Mint Mobile in a deal said to be worth an approximated $1.35 billion.

The actor also owns U.K. soccer club Wrexham A.F.C with Rob McElhenney.