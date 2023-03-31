Erika Jayne can throw shade right back.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has responded to Kathy Hilton’s ultimatum about only returning to the show if Jayne and co-star Lisa Rinna are gone.

Last year, Hilton told TMZ that her two co-stars were “bullies,” saying the show’s producers would have to choose between her and them.

As it turned out, Rinna did indeed exit the show, but Jayne is continuing on as a full-time cast member next season.

Speaking with Page Six, Jayne reacted to Hilton’s ultimatum, saying, “Well, I’m here and she’s not.”

Jayne added, “She can come on in any time she wants!”

Asked whether Hilton being absent from recent “RHOBH” group events had something to do with her, Jayne said, “Me? What the f**k did I do? I didn’t do anything.”

Hilton and Jayne have butted heads several times, including during the cast’s trip to Aspen last year, during which Jayne accused Hilton of using a homophobic slur, which her co-star denied during the season’s reunion special.