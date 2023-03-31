Angela “Blac Chyna” White is opening up about the lifestyle changes she’s making. In a new interview on “Tamron Hall”, the social media star — who just recently started going by her birth name — explained the motivations behind the changes in both her physical appearance and her lifestyle and shared what she’s told her two children about them.

“A lot was going on in my life, honestly,” White told Hall of why she decided to reverse the things she’s altered about her appearance, including removing facial fillers and tattoos.

She continued, “Like, I had so many negative things that were being attached to me, and to my body and my soul and to my mind, to whereas though it would affect, like, my day-to-day and just different things in my life.”

As for why she got the procedures done in the first place, White said it boiled down to being young and insecure.

“Insecurities and, honestly, what was kind of in at that moment. You know, like being in the industry, you want to have this image of yourself to look perfect, you know. And there’s no such thing as that. There’s no such thing,” White explained, noting that a career in a gentleman’s club also influenced her to get work done.

“I was an exotic dancer for six years from the ages of 18 to 24 years old. And being inside the strip club or the gentleman’s club, you’re looking around, I’m super young, I’m looking at the women like, I’m looking at myself like, ‘Okay, that’s not it. This is not gonna make the money. This is not gonna do it.’ So, I felt the pressures of trying to hurry up and build my body when I should’ve just waited until I was older because that’s gonna happen,” she shared. “At 19, 18 years old, your body’s not developed. And you know, in my mindset, I wasn’t thinking about that, and nobody was telling me, you know, right from wrong.”

White added, “It was the golden ticket. I was not worried about it [the health risks] at all because at the time this wasn’t something that regular women could get. It was only in the trans community. So this is a long time ago, you guys. You have to think, that was what? 2007?”

She’s also included her two children, King, 10, and Dream, 6, — whom she shares with exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian, respectively — in the process. While she hasn’t told them about the changes she’s been making, White said she leads “by example” when it comes to her kids.

“You know, I haven’t really told them anything. I just lead by example. Like if I’m working out, they work out with me. I ask them to come to church with me,” White explained. “They’re like, ‘How far is it?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh God.’ Because it’s actually really far. I drive an hour and five minutes to my church and an hour and thirty minutes back every Sunday.”

The physical and lifestyle changes have also filtered into her career, with White sharing that she’s stepped away from internet content subscription service, OnlyFans, and stopped posting about and attending events she no longer had an interest in being a part of.

“I been stopped a lot of that stuff, but I just never was vocal about it. I been stopped my OnlyFans all the way in December. I just didn’t really speak about it,” she said. “I been stopped doing hostings at clubs and all of these things. I been stopped doing certain posts that I didn’t want to do anymore with like certain products and things like that. I was quietly pulling out.”

And she’s done with surgery for good too, adding, “I’m done with it y’all. No more.”

For more on White’s transformation, check out the video below.

