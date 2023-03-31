It’s another legal win for Meghan Markle.

It was revealed this week that her half-sister Samantha Markle’s defamation case against her had officially been dismissed by a U.S. court, Hello! reported.

Samantha, who is the daughter of Thomas Markle, Meghan’s dad, claimed the Duchess of Sussex had spread “demonstrably false and malicious lies” to a “worldwide audience” during her and Prince Harry’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview that aired in March 2021.

PA news agency had access to court documents, confirming a Florida judge had dismissed the case due to Samantha’s opinion not being “capable of being proved false.”

The docs claimed Samantha, who has appeared on numerous talk shows to criticize her half-sister, was simply voicing “an opinion about her childhood and her relationship” with Meghan.

U.S. District Judge, Charlene Edwards Honeywell, wrote: “As a reasonable listener would understand it, defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings.

“Thus, the court finds that defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof…. plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove defendant’s opinion of her own childhood.”

Amid Meghan’s latest legal win, Harry made a surprise appearance in London; his first trip to the U.K. since his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September and the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare.

Harry headed home to make an appearance at the High Court amid the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Ltd; publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

Harry and other celebrities including Elton John and Jude Law’s ex-wife Sadie Frost are suing the company over alleged phone tapping and other invasions of privacy, the Associated Press reported.

ANL have been accused of “engaging in unlawful acts that included hiring private investigators to bug homes and cars and record private phone conversations,” AP added.