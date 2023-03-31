Hailey Bieber dressed to impress as she celebrated the Canadian launch of Rhode skincare in Toronto on Thursday night.

The supermodel showed off her enviable figure as she donned a pale blue short asymmetrical skirt, a tiny bandeau top and a matching coat for the event.

Hailey captioned multiple photos, “@rhode Canada launch dinner 🥹🤍 such an amazing evening with amazing people. Love you Toronto.”

Khloé Kardashian was among those commenting, gushing: “Wow!!! Just wow!” adding: “Dying!!!!!”

Hailey’s appearance came after she gushed about her husband Justin Bieber’s home country in an interview with the Toronto Star, even revealing her go-to Timmies order.

She shared, “My go-to Tim Hortons order is a French vanilla — looove a French vanilla — and a double chocolate doughnut and then sometimes a hash brown because their hash browns are so good.”

The Biebers were spotted cheering on their fave hockey team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Scotiabank Theatre earlier this week, and Hailey also gushed about her love of the game in the interview.

She told the paper, “My favourite hockey team is the Toronto Maple Leafs — obviously! I could never say that it was something else because that would just be blasphemous for my in-laws and my husband, so we’re going to go with the Maple Leafs. Although, before I was married, I would have said it was the New York Rangers.”