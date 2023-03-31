Alexander Ludwig is on his way to becoming a first-time dad, and he and wife Lauren have been sharing the joyous news on social media.

The former “Vikings” star issued a post on Instagram this week, featuring a tasteful photo of his wife displaying her ample baby bump – alongside a photo of himself, likewise sans clothing, mirroring the same pose.

“It’s been a long road- there’s times I don’t know how to deal with these emotions- so grateful to have my rock solid wife supporting me through these 32 weeks of pregnancy. Almost there,” Ludwig wrote.

He also added a word of clarification about the pic, in case anyone viewing thinks they’re seeing something in appropriate, adding, “*also- thats my hand.”

The couple’s journey to parenthood has not been an easy one.

Back in May 2022, the couple shared with sadness that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage, her third.

“This woman’s strength astounds me every time,” the actor wrote in praise of his wife. “I love you @laurendludwig and your resilience through this just is one more of the countless reasons I love you. all the bumps life throws our way, we got this ❤️ and for anyone else, you’re not alone.