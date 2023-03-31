Pete Davidson’s ever-evolving love life has been the focus of much media scrutiny — something that the “Saturday Night Live” alum admits he finds “confusing.”

In advance of the debut of his new Peacock comedy series “Bupkis”, Davidson, 29, sat down with “American Gigolo” star Jon Bernthal for the latter’s “Real Ones With Jon Berthnal” podcast.

According to the 29-year-old comedian — who’s been engaged to Ariana Grande and in recent years has dated such famous women as Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Beckinsale and more — doesn’t think it’s that unusual that he’s been with that many people.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people,” Davidson told Bernthal, as reported by Us Weekly.

“I don’t think it’s interesting,” he continued. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

In fact, Davidson — who is currently dating actress Chase Sui Wonders, 26 — admitted he found the public’s fascination with his love life to be particularly “confusing” given that he mostly avoids social media.

“I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I’ve dated, I met them at work. I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicentres of where you meet people and that’s how it happened,” he explained, adding that he doesn’t “have control” about paparazzi taking photos when he goes out.

“Suddenly you’re in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that’s a really s**tty feeling,” he said. “I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working.”

Davidson’s tabloid profile was routinely referenced and mocked on “SNL”, something that Davidson now admits felt hurtful.

“When it’s your own show, and I’ll be sitting in the back watching the cold open and [it’s] topical political humour or whatever in the culture, and they’re making fun of you and you gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark — the show just made fun of you, so why are they going to laugh at you? They just dogged you,” he observed.

Clarifying that he “loves” his former “SNL” co-stars and owes his “life” to Lorne Michaels, he admitted it was “f**king confusing because it’s the nature of entertainment,” and made him feel like a “loser.”

He added: “It was a really difficult thing to do. You feel insecure. You feel like a small person.”