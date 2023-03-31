One of the founding members of ’90s band LFO, Brian “Brizz” Gillis, has passed away at age 47.

Gillis’ former bandmate Brad Fischetti took to social media to share an emotional post confirming the news on Thursday.

Gillis was a co-founder and member of the group from 1995 to 1999. He was then replaced by Devon Lima.

Lima and co-founding member Rich Cronin have also passed away; Lima in 2018 after battling adrenal cancer, and Cronin in 2010 after a long battle with leukemia.

Fischetti wrote: “Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away.”

He said he didn’t “have details” about his death, adding that “it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did.”

Fischetti went on, “I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy.

“If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honour the legacy.”

The musician continued, “If you watched the LFO Story livestream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO.

“If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist.”

Fischetti shared, “My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy.

“I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.

“I’ve prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him.”

He concluded, “I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin.

“And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that. Rest east bro. Rest easy.”