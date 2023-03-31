Care Failure, lead singer of Toronto-based alt-rock band Die Mannequin, has passed away at the age of 36.

On March 31, the Toronto Star published an obituary for the singer and guitarist, whose real name was Caroline Kawa.

“She consistently sought to see the best of the human spirit in all she came across. May we continue to see the best in each other in her memory. May her spirit now soar free of pain,” reads the obituary, which adds that donations can be made in her name to MusiCares.

Members of Canada’s music and media communities have been taking to social media to pay tribute.

 

“Rock ’n’ roll definitely saved me. It added some kind of direction to what seemed like a downward spiral of a life. Music just grabbed me at a young age, and I don’t even know why I do what I do. It’s just kind of in my bones and I can’t help it,” the singer confided in a 2009 interview with The Georgia Straight. “

“As hard as it was, I definitely wouldn’t change a thing,” she said of her journey at the time. “You never know what you would think if you’d taken a different path, but I’m really happy where I am right now, and I know that that was what I had to go through on my journey or whatever you want to call it. Maybe I’m not too bright, but I would do it all again.”

