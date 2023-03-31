Care Failure, lead singer of Toronto-based alt-rock band Die Mannequin, has passed away at the age of 36.

On March 31, the Toronto Star published an obituary for the singer and guitarist, whose real name was Caroline Kawa.

“She consistently sought to see the best of the human spirit in all she came across. May we continue to see the best in each other in her memory. May her spirit now soar free of pain,” reads the obituary, which adds that donations can be made in her name to MusiCares.

READ MORE: Steve Mackey, Bassist For Rock Band Pulp, Dead At 56

Members of Canada’s music and media communities have been taking to social media to pay tribute.

So much respect and admiration for Care Failure @diemannequin THE BEST OF THE BEST FOREVER🙏🏼💔 Donations can be made to honour Care at @MusiCares https://t.co/PvsUaTMdwu https://t.co/m2gQBuICQE pic.twitter.com/T0YtwA9hbX — Bif Naked (@bifnaked) March 31, 2023

We are heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of an absolute icon in the Toronto music scene. Care was a FORCE on stage and a huge influence to us as women in this male-dominated music. Rest In Peace Care Failure, your impact will carry with us 🖤 -Bones & Knox pic.twitter.com/EF32HD3ucQ — THE ANTI-QUEENS (@AntiQueens) March 30, 2023

Rest in Peace Care Failure. Thank you for the music and great memories. pic.twitter.com/lZ4u0mBeUE — Xephyr (@XephyrRocks) March 31, 2023

Toronto just lost a rock icon. 💔

Care Failure of Die Mannequin was the best front woman ever! She was a beast and so inspiring to watch.

Glad I got to share the stage with her a few times.

Too young, too talented, too soon 😔 https://t.co/FqjYBsc6z9 — Cindy Caron (@CinCaron) March 30, 2023

Devastated to hear about the passing of Caroline Kawa AKA Care Failure of @diemannequin. Huge heart, huge talent and an absolute force on stage. Always went out of her way to say hi and treat me like an old friend at DM shows. See you at the big gig in the sky Care, rock on! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/gXxqKdqFNX — x – Mike G (@TheMikeGShow) March 31, 2023

Aw hell, just heard Care Failure (Caroline Kawa) passed away. She was the passionate and amazing lead for DIE MANNEQUIN. Truly rock and roll, the loudest show I'd ever seen in my life. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/pcLJVzNICI — Carlin (@the2scoops) March 30, 2023

RIP Caroline Kawa aka Care Failure of Die Mannequin. An amazing talented musician and singer, and an absolutely wild stage beast, seen them live a couple times, the first time opening for Marilyn Manson, and it was always a fun time. Another one gone way too young… pic.twitter.com/x6X43veZP4 — eVil sQuirrelus (@eVil_sQuirrelus) March 31, 2023

I’m so incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Care Failure of @diemannequin Sending my love to her family and friends. Our music community is small, let’s all watch out for each other. Xo — Josie Dye (@josiedye) March 31, 2023

#RIP Care Failure

Thank you for being a part of RTC 2017 pic.twitter.com/8ncXbcf5a9 — Rock the Coliseum (@rockthecoliseum) March 31, 2023

“Rock ’n’ roll definitely saved me. It added some kind of direction to what seemed like a downward spiral of a life. Music just grabbed me at a young age, and I don’t even know why I do what I do. It’s just kind of in my bones and I can’t help it,” the singer confided in a 2009 interview with The Georgia Straight. “

“As hard as it was, I definitely wouldn’t change a thing,” she said of her journey at the time. “You never know what you would think if you’d taken a different path, but I’m really happy where I am right now, and I know that that was what I had to go through on my journey or whatever you want to call it. Maybe I’m not too bright, but I would do it all again.”