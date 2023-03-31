Jennifer Coolidge speaks onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jennifer Coolidge was among those honoured at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday.

Much to her surprise, the actress received the Social Impact award from her friend and collaborator Jane Lynch.

Before receiving the gong, Coolidge referenced her iconic “White Lotus” season 2 storyline during her speech, telling the audience: “Here I am again, surrounded by gays. Story of my life.”

She continued, “We’re here to honour media that helps the world understand and accept the LGBTQ+ community.

“You know, I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community and I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me.”

It wouldn’t be an award show in 2023 without the incredibly iconic @JENCOOLIDGE. She just made a surprise appearance to help us kick off the #GLAADawards (and these gays were not trying to kill her) And then an old friend of hers had their own surprise. pic.twitter.com/4tzU8GMP9C — GLAAD (@glaad) March 31, 2023

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Recounts ‘Funniest’ Part Of Attending Makeup School: ‘I Was The Least Good’

Coolidge shared, “That’s why I’m here, because I wanna give back.

“I believe we all have a right to be who we are and to love the people that we love and tell our stories and celebrate that in every way that we can,” she said.

“That’s really what the GLAAD Media Awards are all about and I just want to that you all for being you and inspiring me.

“And now I just want to say, let’s really have some fun!”

READ MORE: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Brown Wants Jennifer Coolidge To Officiate Her Wedding

As Lynch then appeared on stage to surprise a shocked Coolidge with the trophy, she said: “I love you, sweetie.”

Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch speak onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Lynch added, “This wonderful woman here was pro-gay before it was cool to be pro-gay.

“She is one of us, ladies and gentleman. And I have always said that the world has to catch up to Jennifer Coolidge. And the world has caught up to Jennifer Coolidge! One of the best, ladies and gentleman!”