Seth Rogen is offering a hilarious response to Kanye West’s recent revelation that watching a Jonah Hill movie deflated his well-documented antisemitism.

West has made headlines in recent months for a flurry of antisemitic comments, including an incendiary tweet claiming he was going “death [sic] h con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and expressing his admiration for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

West, however, recently took to Instagram to reveal that after watching Jonah Hill (who is Jewish) in the 2012 comedy movie “21 Jump Street”, changed his mind, and “made me like Jewish people again.”

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Rogen burst out in laughter after learning of West’s post about Hill.

“You know what? [Jonah Hill] can have it,” Rogen responded.

“Happy to be left out of that one. But you know what? Good! Cured! They should send that movie around the world, let everyone watch it!” Rogen continued.

“I wrote some jokes for that movie,” he added, “so I feel slight ownership.”