The next Safdie Brothers movie is bringing on another big name.

According to Deadline, Megan Thee Stallion is in talks to star in the new film from the directors of “Uncut Gems”, joining Adam Sandler.

Details about the new movie are few and far between, but Josh and Benny Safdie will be directing from their own screenplay, which Sandler has confirmed is set in the world of sports memorabilia.

Production is expected to begin this summer, with the title still unknown.

The Safdies are no stranger to working with music artists, having cast The Weeknd in a small but crucial role in “Uncut Gems”.

Before “Uncut Gems”, the brothers helmed “Good Time”, starring Robert Pattinson, as well as “Heaven Knows What”, “Lenny Cooke” and “Daddy Longlegs”.

Along with her music career, Megan has also appeared in the TV shows “P-Valley”, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “Good Girls”, and will be making her feature debut in the musical comedy “F***ing Identical Twins”, from “Borat” director Larry Charles and co-starring Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally.