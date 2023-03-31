Now that the legal battle has been dismissed, Scheana Shay is opening up about that Raquel Leviss fallout.

Leviss’ months-long affair with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Sandoval was recently revealed.

Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years and they were still together when she found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone.

Leviss came clean to Shay about the affair earlier this month following their “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, and that’s when Leviss accused Shay of punching her.

“My hands ended up on her after she grabbed my wrist,” Shay said on Friday’s episode of her Dear Media “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast, according to Page Six.

“No, I did not punch her,” she clarified. “We’ve established I can’t really form a fist with these nails.”

Shay said that night she was more of a “biter” than a “barker.”

“I had no words because nothing was getting through her,” she recalled, claiming that Leviss was just “standing there.”

“When she touched me, I was enraged,” Shay continued. “Like, ‘Get off me. Get out of my space. I don’t want you anywhere near me.’ I needed her away from me in that moment.”

It was revealed earlier this week that Leviss’ restraining order against Shay had been dismissed. Leviss had been a no-show in court on Wednesday.

Justice SURved ✌🏼 — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) March 29, 2023

The restraining order was still in place during the recently-filmed “Vanderpump Rules” reunion show, so Leviss and Shay had to film their parts separately.