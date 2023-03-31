Starring in “Midsommar” took a lot out of Florence Pugh.

The Oscar-nominated actress was on this week’s new episode of the “Off Menu” podcast with comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster, and she spoke about filming the 2019 horror hit.

READ MORE: Florence Pugh Says Starring In Ex Zach Braff’s Film ‘A Good Person’ Was ‘Very Freeing’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“When I did it, I was so wrapped up in her,” Pugh recalled. “I’d never played someone that was in that much pain before and I would put myself in really s**t situations that maybe other actors don’t need to do but I would just be imagining the worst things.”

She continued, “Because each day the content would be getting more weird and harder to do, I was putting things in my head that were getting worse and more bleak.”

In fact, Pugh put herself through such grueling work to play her character in the film, she admitted, “I think by the end I definitely abused my own self in order to get that performance.”

READ MORE: Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Are In Talks To Star In New Movie Together

The actress played Dani in “Midsommar”, a young woman who travels to a remote, traditional Swedish village with her boyfriend after a horrifying family tragedy.

When she was finally done shooting the film, Pugh flew out to start production on Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” adaptation.

“I remember looking [out the plane] and feeling immense guilt because I felt like I’d left her in that field in that state,” she said.

“Obviously, that’s probably a psychological thing where I felt immense guilt of what I’d put myself through but I definitely felt like I’d left her there in that field to be abused… almost like I’d created this person and then I just left her there to go and do another movie,” Pugh added.