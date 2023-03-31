Ashley Park had a near-miss with playing her cousin Justin Min’s lover.

The “Emily in Paris” actress recalled the awkward moment while promoting her new show “Beef” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”.

“So, there’s another character in this show played by Justin Min who happens to my second cousin,” she began. “The amazing showrunner, Sunny, he was considering me to play this character’s pregnant wife. We have the same agent, Kevin, so then Kevin was like, ‘Ooh, wait, they’re like, very related.'”

In a surprising reveal, Park said it wasn’t the first time someone’s made that mistake.

“We’ve been asked to play love interests a couple of times, so we need everyone to know that Justin and I are blood-related. We should not be playing husband and wife or lovers. That is… not great,” she explained.

Ashley Park on the “Jennifer Hudson” show – Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

In the end, having to be recast was a lucky turn of events for the actress.

“So, I ended up with a part that I really love that was really different from anything I’ve ever played thanks to us being blood-related. Thanks, Justin!” joked Park.

The actress is perhaps best-known for her role as Lily Collins’ character’s best friend Mindy in “Emily in Paris”. The show is a celebration of Paris and the high-fashion that’s part of the culture. It’s something that Park has managed to incorporate into her daily life in surprising ways.

“I sprained [my ankle] at the Beyonce concert in Dubai. I was sobbing the whole time because I had never seen her perform,” she shared. “I was walking to the bathroom afterwards, I was in a stupor. My friend was holding my hand and let go. … My ankle strap was a little loose and I fell, but didn’t realize I had sprained my ankle because I was so embarrassed I had fell into the bushes.”

The star wound up in a “wheelchair and crutches” for a while, but it did not deter her from attending the SAG Awards in style.

“My stylist, Erin Walsh, and her assistant Annie, they bedazzled [my splint] for me, so I wore it to the SAG Awards. I was like ‘Oh, it goes with the outfit today,'” explained the 31-year-old.