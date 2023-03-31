Chlöe Bailey discussed the internet frenzy surrounding that “Swarm” sex scene in a new interview with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier.

Bailey stars as Marissa in the TV series, with her hitting headlines after being shown having sex early on in the opening episode. Some criticized the scene in question for being so explicit.

The singer didn’t let the reaction bother her, telling Tavernier: “I was laughing about it. I am really proud of my performance in that show and being on set with such incredible actors like Damson [Idris] and Dominique [Fishback] and being directed by Donald Glover and being on set with the likes of Malia Obama and Janine [Nabers] and everybody.

“I learned so much being on that set. I also learned that it’s okay to be imperfect as an actor because that’s where the realness lies.

“We’re not supposed to play like this perfectly built human being, because that doesn’t exist in the real world. So when I let that go, acting became an even deeper love for me.”

Bailey went on to talk about about whether it frustrates her when some people still see her as a girl instead of the woman she’s become.

She told us, “No, it doesn’t frustrate me anymore because I have so many other things to think about than to waste my time thinking how people perceive me.

“You know, before it used to bother me, but now I’m like, I got so much to worry about.”