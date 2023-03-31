Click to share this via email

Tori Spelling is making an eye patch into a fashion statement.

On Monday night, the 49-year-0ld “Beverly Hills, 90210” star stepped out on the town with hairstylist Laura Rugetti Monday night, wearing a pink bedazzled eye patch.

In an Instagram post, Spelling shared pictures from the evening, with her and Rugetti wearing matching pink tops and black skirts.

“Laura even bedazzled an eye patch for me,” she wrote in the caption.

She explained that the patch was due to an ulcer on her eye.

Spelling revealed her eye injury in an Instagram Story last Friday, telling fans, “Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It’s actually an ulcer on my eye. Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will ‘hopefully’ heal in 7-10 days.”

In the comments on her post, fans praised the eye patch look.

“I love that you rocked the eye patch. I had to wear one cause of an MS eye issue and was so embarrassed. Thank you for making this cool!” wrote one person.

“You just started a new trend🔥😍🔥,” another said.

Another added, “Thank God for a bedazzled eye patch!! ❤️🙌”